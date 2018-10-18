Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

“Moral Machine” reveals deep split in autonomous car ethics

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

Huge experiment illustrates the challenge in deciding who dies in the brave new world of self-driving vehicles. Andrew Masterson reports.

How should autonomous vehicles be programmed?

TechXplore - 2 hours ago

A massive new survey developed by MIT researchers reveals some distinct global preferences concerning the ethics of autonomous vehicles, as well as some regional variations in those preferences.

How should autonomous vehicles be programmed?, ScienceDaily - 1 hours ago

Research breaks down who people think should die in a car crash

Daily Mail - 53 minutes ago

France holds female life far above that of males and Lithuania ranks in the top 10 for both sparing the young and sparing the fit when people are faced with a moral dilemma of who they should ...

People want self-driving cars to prioritize young lives over the elderly

Engadget - 2 hours ago

Today, MIT released the results of a global survey on the moral and ethical decisions that autonomous vehicles should be programmed to make. The survey reveals that general preferences ...

Who should AI kill in a driverless car crash? It depends who you ask

Guardian.co.uk - 2 hours ago

Responses vary around the world when you ask the public who an out-of-control self-driving car should hitMoral responses to unavoidable damage vary greatly around the world in a way that poses ...

Global preferences for who to save in self-driving car crashes revealed

The Verge - 4 hours ago

If self-driving cars become widespread, society will have to grapple with a new burden: the ability to program vehicles with preferences about which lives to prioritize in the event ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer