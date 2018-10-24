Explore Phaethon, the Weird Blue Rock That Turns Metal Into Goo Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago A weird, blue rock known as 3200 Phaethon, or more commonly Phaethon, got pretty close to Earth last year. That gave scientists a unique opportunity to study it up close — and they found that ... Explore Phaethon, the weird blue rock that turns metal into goo, Astronomy.com - 4 hours ago



Rare blue asteroid responsible for Geminid meteor shower reveals itself during fly-by Phys.org - 17 hours ago Blue asteroids are rare, and blue comets are almost unheard of. An international team led by Teddy Kareta, a graduate student at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, investigated ...

Far out! Astronomers get close-up view of bizarre blue asteroid USA today - 5 hours ago Astronomers Tuesday announced that late last year, they'd gotten a close-up view of Phaethon, a bizarre blue asteroid that sometimes acts like a comet.

Bizarre, Blue Space Rock Even Weirder Than Astronomers Thought Livescience - 13 hours ago A bizarre, blue asteroid that acts like a comet and appears to be responsible for the annual Geminid meteor shower made a close flyby of Earth last year, giving astronomers an opportunity to ... Asteroid or Comet? Weird Blue Space Rock 'Phaethon' Gets a Close-Up, SPACE.com - 15 hours ago

