Explore Phaethon, the Weird Blue Rock That Turns Metal Into Goo

Discover Magazine - 4 hours ago

A weird, blue rock known as 3200 Phaethon, or more commonly Phaethon, got pretty close to Earth last year. That gave scientists a unique opportunity to study it up close — and they found that ...

Rare blue asteroid responsible for Geminid meteor shower reveals itself during fly-by

Phys.org - 17 hours ago

Blue asteroids are rare, and blue comets are almost unheard of. An international team led by Teddy Kareta, a graduate student at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, investigated ...

Far out! Astronomers get close-up view of bizarre blue asteroid

USA today - 5 hours ago

Astronomers Tuesday announced that late last year, they&apos;d gotten a close-up view of Phaethon, a bizarre blue asteroid that sometimes acts like a comet. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Bizarre, Blue Space Rock Even Weirder Than Astronomers Thought

Livescience - 13 hours ago

A bizarre, blue asteroid that acts like a comet and appears to be responsible for the annual Geminid meteor shower made a close flyby of Earth last year, giving astronomers an opportunity to ...

A look at 3200 Phaethon: A big, bizarre, blue asteroid we plan to visit - CNET

CNET Cutting Edge - Tue 23 Oct 18

New research suggests the "rock comet" is weirder than previously thought.

