Experts caution study on plastics in humans is premature

Experts caution study on plastics in humans is prematureMedical Xpress - 3 hours ago
Scientists in Austria say they've detected tiny bits of plastic in people's stool for the first time, but experts caution the study is too small and premature to draw any credible conclusion.
Researchers Have Found Microplastics in Human Waste for the First TimeTIME - 6 hours ago
Tests conducted by the the Environment Agency Austria show microplastics may be widespread in the human gut
Microplastics discovered in human stools across the globe in 'first study of its kind'Medical Xpress - 8 hours ago
Microplastics have been found in the human food chain as particles made of polypropylene (PP), polyethylene-terephthalate (PET) and others were detected in human stools, research presented today ...
Microplastics found in human stoolsCosmos Magazine - 17 hours ago
Pilot study finds plastics in poo samples from eight countries. Nick Carne reports.
Ridding waters of plastic waste with jellyfish filtersPhys.org - Mon 22 Oct 18
What do microplastic filters, fertilisers and fish feed have in common? They can all be produced using jellyfish. At least, that's what one research team has set out to prove as they look into ...
Plastic recycling firms accused of abusing marketBBC News - Fri 19 Oct 18
The Environment Agency is probing claims exporters are abusing the recycled plastics market.
A new global study finds that tiny plastics from water bottles and food packaging are making their way into our bodies.Discovery News - 3 hours ago
Credit: Seeker/The SwimAn alarming new medical study has found nine different kinds of microplastics in human stool samples from around the world. The plastics include several ...
Alarm raised over microplastics in human faeces in first of its kind studyChemistry World - 7 hours ago
Nine different types of microplastic found in samples across the world could pose health risk
Experts find nine different types of microplastic in stool samples with water bottles blamedDaily Mail - 15 hours ago
Tiny pieces were found in samples from every participant in an experiment which tried to estimate how much plastic we eat and drink every day.
Humans are now pooping microplasticsZME Science - 17 hours ago
It's the first to show that humans are eating plastic.
Microplastics Are Everywhere — and That Likely Includes Your PoopLivescience - 17 hours ago
That's right. The tiny plastic particles have made their way into our poop.
There’s probably microplastic in your poopFastcompany Tech - 17 hours ago
The most common forms were polypropylene–commonly used in bottle caps and in packaging for food like yogurt–and PET, commonly used in water bottles. Tiny pieces of plastic have ...
Your Poop Is Probably Full of PlasticWired Science - 17 hours ago
A new study suggests that microplastics routinely show up in our food—and our digestive tracts.
The U.K. is planning to ban plastic strawsFastcompany Tech - Mon 22 Oct 18
It is estimated that in England alone people use 4.7 billion plastic straws each year. The U.K. government has announced that it is planning on banning the distribution and sale of plastic straws, ...