Brazil recovers ancient human fossil fragments from burnt Rio museum Phys.org - 19 hours ago Brazilian officials said Friday they have recovered pieces of a 12,000-year-old fossil of a neolithic woman that was among the prized artifacts in Rio de Janeiro's burnt down National Museum.

Oldest Brazilian fossil recovered after massive fire at museum FOXNews - 7 hours ago One of the most prized possessions of Brazil's National Museum has been found amid debris after a massive fire on Sept. 2 sent the building up in flames.