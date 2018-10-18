World’s earliest known vicious fish revealed Cosmos Magazine - 12 hours ago Piranha-like fossil forces rethink of bony fish evolution. Andrew Masterson reports.

150-million-year old, piranha-like specimen is earliest known flesh-eating fish Phys.org - 12 hours ago Researchers reporting in Current Biology on October 18 have described a remarkable new species of fish that lived in the sea about 150 million years ago in the time of the dinosaurs. The new ... 150-million-year old, piranha-like specimen is earliest known flesh-eating fish, ScienceDaily - 8 hours ago



