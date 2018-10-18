Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Image of the Day: Clubbing

The Scientist - Fri 19 Oct 18

Mantis shrimps' remarkably swift kicks come from springs built into their dactyl clubs.

How Mantis Shrimp Punch So Hard

Discover Magazine - Thu 18 Oct 18

Mantis shrimp — four-inch long seafloor crustaceans — knock out prey with a punch that accelerates faster than a .22 caliber bullet. Now, researchers have figured out exactly how the tiny ...

Mantis shrimps punch with the force of a bullet – and now we know how

Newscientist - Thu 18 Oct 18

The mantis shrimp has an incredibly fast punch, and it’s because of a structure called a saddle that stores energy and then releases it like an archer's bow

Bioceramics power the mantis shrimp's famous punch

Phys.org - Thu 18 Oct 18

Researchers in Singapore can now explain what gives the mantis shrimp, a marine crustacean that hunts by battering its prey with its club-like appendages, the most powerful punch in the animal ...

Bioceramics power the mantis shrimp's famous punch, ScienceDaily - 22 hours ago

Secret of the mantis shrimp's famous punch revealed

Daily Mail - Fri 19 Oct 18

Researchers in Singapore have finally gotten to the bottom of the mystery, revealing that the mantis shrimp owes its unparalleled strike to a uniquely designed ‘saddle’ built into its limbs.

Funky Materials Give the Mantis Shrimp Its Powerful Punch

Wired Science - Thu 18 Oct 18

The legendary crustacean uses a hammer-like appendage made of ceramic and polymer to deliver its punishing blow.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer