Image of the Day: Clubbing

Image of the Day: ClubbingThe Scientist - Fri 19 Oct 18
Mantis shrimps' remarkably swift kicks come from springs built into their dactyl clubs.
How Mantis Shrimp Punch So HardDiscover Magazine - Thu 18 Oct 18
Mantis shrimp — four-inch long seafloor crustaceans — knock out prey with a punch that accelerates faster than a .22 caliber bullet. Now, researchers have figured out exactly how the tiny ...
Mantis shrimps punch with the force of a bullet – and now we know howNewscientist - Thu 18 Oct 18
The mantis shrimp has an incredibly fast punch, and it’s because of a structure called a saddle that stores energy and then releases it like an archer's bow
Bioceramics power the mantis shrimp's famous punchPhys.org - Thu 18 Oct 18
Researchers in Singapore can now explain what gives the mantis shrimp, a marine crustacean that hunts by battering its prey with its club-like appendages, the most powerful punch in the animal ...
Secret of the mantis shrimp's famous punch revealedDaily Mail - Fri 19 Oct 18
Researchers in Singapore have finally gotten to the bottom of the mystery, revealing that the mantis shrimp owes its unparalleled strike to a uniquely designed ‘saddle’ built into its limbs.
Funky Materials Give the Mantis Shrimp Its Powerful PunchWired Science - Thu 18 Oct 18
The legendary crustacean uses a hammer-like appendage made of ceramic and polymer to deliver its punishing blow.