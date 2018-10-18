Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
World’s oldest fossils might turn out to just be ancient rocks

Newscientist - 12 hours ago

In 2016, researchers unveiled 3.7-billion-year-old fossils – a reassessment suggests the ‘fossils’ are actually physical scars left when the rocks were deformed

New study finds oldest evidence of life may just be boring old rocks after all

Gizmag - 15 hours ago

Rocks seem like pretty unchanging time capsules, but not even stone is set in stone. A few years ago researchers studying stromatolites in Greenland dated them to 3.7 billion years old, ...

Claimed evidence for earliest Earth life is just rocks, researchers say

Cosmos Magazine - Wed 17 Oct 18

Analysis of purported 3.7-billion-year-old fossils is incorrect, second group of scientists say. Andrew Masterson reports.

Signs of Ancient Microbial Life Questioned

The Scientist - Wed 17 Oct 18

New findings cast doubt on previous claims that structures found preserved in rocks in Greenland are stromatolites, but the original authors say the discrepancy lies in different samples.

These ancient mounds may not be the earliest fossils on Earth after all

ScienceNews - Wed 17 Oct 18

A new analysis suggests that tectonics, not microbes, formed cone-shaped structures in 3.7-billion-year-old rock.

Evidence of earliest life on Earth disputed

Phys.org - Wed 17 Oct 18

When Australian scientists presented evidence in 2016 of life on Earth 3.7 billon years ago—pushing the record back 220 million years—it was a big deal, influencing even the search for life ...

3.7 Billion-Year-Old Fossils May Actually Be Just Rocks

Extremetech - 36 minutes ago

The 3.7 billion-year-old structures found in Greenland certainly looked like they had a biological origin, but a new study casts doubt on the original claims. The post 3.7 Billion-Year-Old Fossils ...

‘Earliest evidence of life’ may just be really old rock

ZME Science - 6 hours ago

The debate is far from over, though.

New research indicates the oldest fossils ever found on Earth might just be rocks

USA today - 8 hours ago

The new work was done by NASA astrobiologist Abigail Allwood, who had found the previously oldest fossil at nearly 3.5 billion years old. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&nbsp;&#160;

Oldest fossils on Earth? New look finds might just be...

Daily Mail - 24 hours ago

Two years ago, a team of Australian scientists found odd structures in Greenland that they said were partly leftovers from microbes that lived on an ancient seafloor.

Oldest Fossils on Earth? New Look Finds They Might Just Be Rocks

Laboratory Equipment - 5 hours ago

NewsWhat were billed as the oldest fossils on Earth may just be some rocks, according to a new study.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Seth Borenstein, Seth BorensteinTopics:&nbsp;Geoscience

