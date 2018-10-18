Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¾ hour

Astronomers discover celestial titan from the early universe

Gizmag - 5 hours ago

Astronomers have discovered and mapped an enormous structure in the early universe with a mass the equivalent to one million billion times that of the Sun. The proto-supercluster, which ...

Cosmic supercluster is largest object ever seen in the early universe

Newscientist - 5 hours ago

A gigantic supercluster of galaxies that existed just two billion years after the big bang could tell us how much dark matter was around in the early universe

Astronomers find a cosmic Titan in the early universe

Phys.org - 5 hours ago

An international team of astronomers has discovered a titanic structure in the early Universe, just two billion years after the Big Bang. This galaxy proto-supercluster, nicknamed Hyperion, ...

Astronomers find a cosmic Titan in the early universe, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

Reuters - 1 hours ago

Astronomers peering billions of light years into space have detected the largest, most extensive collection of galaxies ever registered in the early days of the universe, a "proto-supercluster" ...

Meet Hyperion: Astronomers spot largest and most massive structure ever found in the early Universe

Daily Mail - 2 hours ago

The huge object, dubbed Hyperion, is a proto-supercluster of galaxies that formed just 2.3 billion years after the Big Bang, when the universe was still young. It was found using the Very Large ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer