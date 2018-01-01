Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Primate portrait wins major prize

Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago

The winner of the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is announced.

Wildlife photography prize goes to stunning picture of golden monkeys

Newscientist - 16 hours ago

Hellbenders, vampire finches, and mud-daubers were among animals depicted in winning photographs in the 2018 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Gazing monkeys image wins top wildlife photo award

BBC News - 17 hours ago

Two snub-nosed monkeys sitting on a stone is the top shot at Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018.

These are the best wildlife photos of 2018

Techradar - 5 hours ago

A captivating image of endangered monkeys has won this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

