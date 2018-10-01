Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
New Pompeii evidence rewrites Vesuvius eruption history

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

A newly-discovered inscription at Pompeii proves the city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius after October 17, 79 AD and not on August 24 as previously thought, archeologists said Tuesday.

Pompeii: Vesuvius eruption may have been later than thought

BBC News - 9 hours ago

Mount Vesuvius erupted on 24 August, 79 AD - or at least, that's what historians thought until now.

Charcoal inscription points to date change for Pompeii...

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

The volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii probably took place two months later than previously thought, Italian officials said on Tuesday.

