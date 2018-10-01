New Pompeii evidence rewrites Vesuvius eruption history

New Pompeii evidence rewrites Vesuvius eruption historyPhys.org - 8 hours ago
A newly-discovered inscription at Pompeii proves the city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius after October 17, 79 AD and not on August 24 as previously thought, archeologists said Tuesday.

Mount Vesuvius erupted on 24 August, 79 AD - or at least, that's what historians thought until now.

The volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii probably took place two months later than previously thought, Italian officials said on Tuesday.