Check-in with facial recognition now possible in Shanghai

Check-in with facial recognition now possible in ShanghaiPhys.org - 2 hours ago
It's now possible to check in automatically at Shanghai's Hongqiao airport using facial recognition technology, part of an ambitious rollout of facial recognition systems in China that has raised ...
TSA outlines plans to expand facial recognition use on domestic flights - CNETCNET - 4 hours ago
It wants to move toward automating each step of your journey.
TSA outlines its plans for facial recognition on domestic flightsEngadget - 19 hours ago
The Transportation Security Administration is determined to make facial recognition and other biometrics a regular part of the airport experience, and it now has a roadmap for that ...
TSA lays out plans to use facial recognition for domestic flightsThe Verge - 20 hours ago
The airport security experience is about to see facial recognition technology taking on a bigger role, as TSA today released its roadmap to use biometrics technology in the coming ...