Males have greater reproductive success if they spend more time taking care of kidsPhys.org - 6 hours ago
Males have greater reproductive success if they spend more time taking care of kids—and not necessarily only their own, according to new research published by anthropologists at Northwestern ...Males have greater reproductive success if they spend more time taking care of kids, ScienceDaily - 2 hours ago
Males have greater reproductive success if they spend more time taking care of kids, Eurekalert - 6 hours ago