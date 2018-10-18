'Vampire burial' reveals efforts to prevent child's return from gravePhys.org - Fri 12 Oct 18
The discovery of a 10-year-old's body at an ancient Roman site in Italy suggests measures were taken to prevent the child, possibly infected with malaria, from rising from the dead and spreading ...'Vampire burial' reveals efforts to prevent child's return from grave, ScienceDaily - Fri 12 Oct 18
'Vampire burial' reveals efforts to prevent child's return from grave, Eurekalert - Fri 12 Oct 18
Fifth-century child’s skeleton shows evidence of “vampire burial”Ars Technica - 9 hours ago
The "Vampire of Lugnano" had a rock in its mouth to keep it from rising from grave.
'Vampire' child discovered buried in 5th Century Italian cemeteryFOXNews - 12 hours ago
The remains of a 10-year-old biting on a stone have been unearthed by archaeologists in a 5th Century Italian cemetery, evidence suggesting a “vampire burial” to prevent the child’s return ...
Archaeologists discover Roman-age burial site of “vampire-child”ZME Science - Fri 12 Oct 18
Strap your seatbelts, it's creepy time.
‘Vampire of Lugnano’ Unearthed in Roman Baby CemeteryLaboratory Equipment - Fri 12 Oct 18
NewsThe body of a 10-year-old child, who may have been ill with malaria, was discovered with a stone in his or her mouth—indicating a symbolic burial to keep the corpse from rising from the ...