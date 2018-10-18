Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Massive star's unusual death heralds the birth of compact neutron star binary

Phys.org - 23 hours ago

Carnegie's Anthony Piro was part of a Caltech-led team of astronomers who observed the peculiar death of a massive star that exploded in a surprisingly faint and rapidly fading supernova, possibly ...

Massive star’s unusual death heralds the birth of compact neutron star binary, Astrobiology Magazine - 4 hours ago

Caught on camera: the moment a star dies

Cosmos Magazine - Thu 11 Oct 18

Astronomers witness the birth of an “ultra-stripped” supernova for the first time. Andrew Masterson reports.

Massive star has been spotted exploding into a compact binary neutron star for the first time

Daily Mail - 21 hours ago

Observations by astronomers from the California Institute of Technology suggest that the dying star had an unseen companion.

Dying Star Robbed of Its Stellar Mass by Covert Companion

SPACE.com - 23 hours ago

A covert companion siphoned material from its stellar neighbor before it exploded in a fiery death, a new study suggests.

Death of a massive star and birth of compact neutron star binary

ScienceDaily - 3 hours ago

The unexpectedly gentle death of a massive star suggests that it was being robbed by a dense companion lurking out of sight.

