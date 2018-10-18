Massive star's unusual death heralds the birth of compact neutron star binaryPhys.org - 23 hours ago
Carnegie's Anthony Piro was part of a Caltech-led team of astronomers who observed the peculiar death of a massive star that exploded in a surprisingly faint and rapidly fading supernova, possibly ...Massive star’s unusual death heralds the birth of compact neutron star binary, Astrobiology Magazine - 4 hours ago
Caught on camera: the moment a star diesCosmos Magazine - Thu 11 Oct 18
Astronomers witness the birth of an “ultra-stripped” supernova for the first time. Andrew Masterson reports.
Massive star has been spotted exploding into a compact binary neutron star for the first timeDaily Mail - 21 hours ago
Observations by astronomers from the California Institute of Technology suggest that the dying star had an unseen companion.
Dying Star Robbed of Its Stellar Mass by Covert CompanionSPACE.com - 23 hours ago
A covert companion siphoned material from its stellar neighbor before it exploded in a fiery death, a new study suggests.
Death of a massive star and birth of compact neutron star binaryScienceDaily - 3 hours ago
The unexpectedly gentle death of a massive star suggests that it was being robbed by a dense companion lurking out of sight.