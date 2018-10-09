Dyson Airwrap: Vacuum company reveals new tool that uses super-fast motor to style your hair The Independent - 3 hours ago It follows the company's popular and expensive hairdryer, and comes as it works on a car

Dyson Attempts To Modernize The Hair Curler With The Dyson Airwrap Ubergizmo - 8 hours ago A couple of years ago, Dyson attempted to modernize and revolutionize the hair dryer, which they did although it did not come cheap, but it seems that the company’s attempts to revolutionize ...

The $500 Dyson Airwrap styler vacuums up wet hair to curl it The Verge - 10 hours ago Dyson has announced its second beauty gadget since the Supersonic, with a hair curler that relies on air rather than extreme temperatures. The product, called the Airwrap styler, ...

Dyson Airwrap can curl or straighten your hair using less heat Engadget - 11 hours ago Having already worked on 1,600 kilometers worth of real human hair, Dyson obviously wasn't going to stop at its Supersonic hair dryer. In fact, the engineers have found a new purpose ...

Sir James Dyson unveils new 'Airwrap' curling tong that minimises the risk of heat damage Daily Mail - 12 hours ago The latest offering from Sir James Dyson uses ground-breaking technology to curl hair with warm air alone. It uses a high-speed jet of air which flows around the surface of the tong. ...

Dyson’s new Airwrap Styler makes hair styling a breeze Techradar - 12 hours ago The Airwrap Styler follows the prowess of Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson’s latest product is a $550 hair curler Fastcompany Tech - 12 hours ago After six years and $31 million in development, Dyson is launching the Airwrap, a device that creates ringlets using a bit of aerospace-inspired physics. For people with stick-straight hair, ...