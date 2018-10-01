Economists win Nobel for work on climate and growth

Economists win Nobel for work on climate and growthBBC News - 4 hours ago
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win prize for research on how climate and technology affect the economy.
Americans win economics Nobel for work on climate and growthPhys.org - 4 hours ago
Two Americans won the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday, one for studying the economics of climate change and the other for showing how to help foster the innovation needed to solve such a ...
Economics Nobel prize given for putting a price tag on climate changeNewscientist - 7 hours ago
The 2018 Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences has gone to Paul Romer and William Nordhaus for integrating climate change and technology into macroeconomics
Climate, development tipped for Nobel economics prizePhys.org - 11 hours ago
The 2018 Nobel season, marked by the lack of a literature award for the first time in 70 years, winds up Monday with the economics prize which experts say could go to research on the climate ...
These are the winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in EconomicsFastcompany Tech - 7 hours ago
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won for their work in integrating climate change and technological innovation into macroeconomic analysis. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced ...
Walkers can be deadly for babies, finds a new studyThe Hindu - 6 hours ago
It’s adorable to see an 11-month-old who’s just learning to walk, glide across the room in his walker, all smiles, hands flapping in glee. But that se
Zebronics’ Zeb-Prism: A disappointing raveThe Hindu - 6 hours ago
Despite great sound and easy portability, the Zeb-Prism can be a little tiresome
Nobel Economics Prize awarded to William D. Nordhaus, Paul M. RomerThe Hindu - 8 hours ago
The economists have been given the prize for “integrating innovation and climate with economic growth.”