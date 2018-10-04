Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Cassini revealed three big surprises before diving into Saturn

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

Before the Cassini spacecraft melted away in Saturn’s atmosphere, it hurtled between the planet and its rings 22 times - and made some strange discoveries

This is What NASA Learned When Cassini Dove Into Saturn

Discover Magazine - 9 hours ago

Over its nearly 20 year mission, NASA's Cassini spacecraft redefined our understanding of Saturn. And while Cassini sent its final transmissions to Earth as it dove into the ringed planet last ...

This is what NASA learned when Cassini dove into Saturn, Astronomy.com - 9 hours ago

Saturn's Ring Rain is a Downpour, Not a Drizzle

Discover Magazine - 9 hours ago

Before it plunged into the atmosphere of Saturn on its final death dive, the Cassini spacecraft made 22 orbits of the planet that followed a path no probe had taken before: It flew between the ...

Saturn's ring rain is a downpour, not a drizzle, Astronomy.com - 11 hours ago

In its final days, Cassini bathed in 'ring rain'

Phys.org - 11 hours ago

On its last orbits in 2017, the long-running Cassini spacecraft dove between Saturn's rings and its upper atmosphere and bathed in a downpour of dust that astronomers call "ring rain."

In its final days, Cassini bathed in 'ring rain', Eurekalert - 13 hours ago

Saturn’s ‘ring rain’ is a surprising cocktail of chemicals

ScienceNews - 14 hours ago

NASA’s Cassini probe got a closeup view of the material falling from Saturn’s rings into the planet. The data could help illuminate the belts’ origins.

Surprising chemical complexity of Saturn's rings changing planet's upper atmosphere

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

Political humorist Mark Russel once joked, "The scientific theory I like best is that the rings of Saturn are composed entirely of lost airline luggage."

Surprising chemical complexity of Saturn's rings changing planet's upper atmosphere, ScienceDaily - 12 hours ago

Latest insights into Saturn's weird magnetic field only make things weirder

Phys.org - 14 hours ago

Some of the last data from the Cassini mission reveals more structure in Saturn's magnetic field, but still no answer as to how it formed.

NASA's Cassini reveals 'ring rain' on Saturn - CNET

CNET - 6 hours ago

Heading to Saturn? Better take your umbrella.

Cassini’s swan song reveals surprising Saturn chemistry

CandEN - 6 hours ago

NASA probe finds carbon and nitrogen molecules raining from the planet’s rings

The iconic planet's "ring rain" is more like a ring downpour, and it's coming down much harder than anyone thought.

Discovery News - 9 hours ago

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSIThe building blocks of life are literally raining down on Saturn’s atmosphere from its iconic rings. NASA’s dying Cassini spacecraft detected ...

Cassini spacecraft discovered that Saturn’s inner ring is raining organic molecules, right before it crashed into gas giant

ZME Science - 10 hours ago

The news changes the way scientists understand the chemistry of Saturn's atmosphere.

Cassini's Death Dive into Saturn Reveals Weird Ring 'Rain' & Other Surprises

SPACE.com - 13 hours ago

To Earthling eyes, the gap between Saturn and its rings looks calm, but scientists destroy that illusion in new research, laying out a set of unexpectedly complicated phenomena dancing through ...

Planetary rings are surprisingly chemically-rich, paper reports

ZME Science - 13 hours ago

The findings raise some interesting questions about these beautiful structures.

Scientists discover 10,000kg of hail pours down from Saturn's rings every second 

Daily Mail - 13 hours ago

A n international team of researchers found that the rings of Saturn are made from more than just ice, with fragments of ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and CO2 present too. ...

