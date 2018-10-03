Nobel Prize in Chemistry Goes to Three Scientists for Starting a Revolution in Evolution

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Goes to Three Scientists for Starting a Revolution in EvolutionDiscover Magazine - 2 hours ago
(Inside Science) -- The 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to three scientists who have used evolution to incite a chemical revolution, with the hopes of improving drug discovery ...
The Nobel chemistry prize goes for work that harnesses evolutionThe Economist - 4 hours ago
The results: new enzymes and new therapeutic antibodies
Women winners of scientific Nobels throughout historyPhys.org - 5 hours ago
US scientist Frances Arnold became the fifth women to win a chemistry Nobel on Wednesday, the day after Canada's Donna Strickland became just the third woman—and first in 55 years—to clinch ...
Directed Evolution, Phage Display Nab Chemistry NobelThe Scientist - 5 hours ago
The 2018 award goes to Frances Arnold, Gregory Winter, and George Smith.
How Nobel-winning chemists used and directed evolutionPhys.org - 6 hours ago
Three scientists shared the 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for their work in harnessing the power of evolution, which led to a range of breakthroughs including better biofuels and more ...
Speeding up the evolution of proteins wins the chemistry NobelScienceNews - 7 hours ago
Work on evolving new proteins from old ones takes the Nobel Prize in chemistry.
3 Evolutionary Scientists Win Nobel Chemistry PrizeTIME - 8 hours ago
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to three scientists, two from the U.S. and one from the U.K. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says the three researchers who were awarded ...
Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolutionPhys.org - 8 hours ago
US scientists Frances Arnold and George Smith and British researcher Gregory Winter won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for applying the principles of evolution to develop enzymes used ...
Chemistry Nobel Prize awarded for harnessing evolution to help humansNewscientist - 9 hours ago
The chemistry Nobel Prize goes to Frances Arnold, George Smith, and Gregory Winter for controlling evolution to create proteins that solve chemical problems.
Protein research takes Chemistry NobelBBC News - 9 hours ago
The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three scientists for their discoveries in enzyme research.
Winner of year's final scientific Nobel Prize to be namedPhys.org - 12 hours ago
The Nobel Prize in chemistry, which honors researchers for advances in studying how molecules combine and interact, is being announced Wednesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
We may not have found aliens yet because we’ve barely begun lookingScienceNews - Sun 30 Sep 18
A new calculation says SETI searches have combed the equivalent of a hot tub out of Earth’s oceans looking for extraterrestrial intelligence in space.
The CDC says 80,000 people died from the flu last yearScienceNews - Thu 27 Sep 18
The 2017-2018 flu season was one of the deadliest on record for the United States.
What is directed evolution and why did it win the chemistry Nobel prize?Chemistry World - 3 hours ago
If you’ve got questions about today’s chemistry Nobel prize then we’ve got answers
This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry ‘rewards a revolution based on evolution’Popular Science - 4 hours ago
Science Chemistry that cures disease and creates a greener world. These breakthroughs have found applications that can affect people’s daily lives. The Academy predicts ...
Trio wins chemistry Nobel for work on antibody drugs, smart enzymesReuters - 4 hours ago
Two Americans and a Briton won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for harnessing the power of evolution to generate novel proteins used in everything from environmentally friendly ...Trio wins chemistry Nobel for work on antibody drugs and detergents, Reuters - 8 hours ago
Chemistry Nobel Awarded to Biologists for Taking the Reins on EvolutionLivescience - 6 hours ago
Evolution is unfolding in test tubes.
Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to trio of evolutionary scientists - CNETCNET - 7 hours ago
Their work allows from the development of new proteins using evolution.
Chemistry Nobel prize awarded to pioneers of directed evolutionChemistry World - 7 hours ago
Top science gong recognises groundbreaking work that has harnessed evolution to produce biofuels and drugs
Trio of American and British scientists win the Nobel Prize in chemistryDaily Mail - 7 hours ago
Three researchers including one from Britain have been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry, the Stockholm-based Nobel Assembly said.
Three Scientists, Including Caltech Professor, Win Nobel Prize in ChemistryKQED Science - 8 hours ago
Frances Arnold of Caltech was awarded half the prize for work that led to more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemicals and in the production of renewable fuels.
Caltech professor Frances Arnold awarded Nobel Prize in chemistryL.A. Times - 8 hours ago
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three researchers who were awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry “harnessed the power of evolution” to develop enzymes and antibodies ...
Briton and two Americans win 2018 Nobel Chemistry PrizeReuters - 8 hours ago
Scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for research using directed evolution to produce enzymes and antibodies for new chemicals and ...
Live blog: directed evolution takes chemistry Nobel prizeChemistry World - 9 hours ago
Join us as we follow all the latest events in the build-up to chemistry’s premiere prizeLive blog: 2018 chemistry Nobel prize, Chemistry World - 11 hours ago
Green fuel-enabling protein research takes Nobel prize for chemistryThe Engineer - 3 hours ago
Engineering custom-designed proteins has had a major impact on medicine, detergents, catalysis and biofuels A British scientist is among the three recipients of this year’s chemistry Nobel ...
The 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to a trio of American and British scientistsFastcompany Tech - 8 hours ago
The scientists were awarded the prize for their work on enzymes and antibodies. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced that the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has gone to a trio ...
Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago
The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is being awarded to Frances H. Arnold "for the directed evolution of enzymes" and jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter "for the phage display ...
Watch: The winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in ChemistryThe Hindu - 6 hours ago
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to Georg
Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, Sir Gregory Winter win Nobel Prize in ChemistryThe Hindu - 9 hours ago
The award is for “directed evolution of enzymes,” and ”for the phage display of peptides and antibodies.”