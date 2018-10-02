Physics Nobel goes to scientists who invented optical tweezers and laser pulses MIT Technology Review - 44 minutes ago

Groundbreaking ways of manipulating light win trio the 2018 physics Nobel ScienceNews - 44 minutes ago Three scientists, including the third woman to win a physics Nobel, are honored for their laser inventions.

Nobel-winning laser discoveries that lit up the field Phys.org - 44 minutes ago Three scientists shared the 2018 Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for their work that has "revolutionised" the field of laser physics.

Nobel Prize in Physics Goes To U.S., Canadian and French Scientists for Laser Breakthrough TIME - 1 hours ago Along with colleagues from France and Canada

Donna Strickland is the third woman ever to win a physics Nobel Prize Newscientist - 2 hours ago The winner of the Nobel Prize in physics includes a woman for the first time in 55 years, going to Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser research Phys.org - 2 hours ago Three researchers on Tuesday shared the 2018 Nobel Physics Prize for inventions in the field of laser physics which have paved the way for advanced precision instruments used in corrective eye ...

Laser breakthroughs win physics Nobel BBC News - 2 hours ago The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists for their inventions in the field of laser physics.

Nobel Prize in physics to be announced Tuesday Phys.org - 6 hours ago The Nobel Prize for physics honors researchers for discoveries in phenomena as enormous as The Big Bang and as tiny as single particles of light.

2018 Nobel Prize in Physics jointly awarded to trio of laser physics inventors - CNET CNET Cutting Edge - 13 minutes ago Their work allows for the manipulation and cutting of tiny objects, opening new avenues of research.

Nobel physics prize winners include first female laureate for 55 YEARS Daily Mail - 13 minutes ago The Nobel Prize in Physics was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm just hours after Alessandro Strumia was suspended following a 'highly offensive' presentation. ...

Nobel Prize in Physics Shared by Woman for 1st Time in 55 Years Livescience - 44 minutes ago Donna Strickland joins the ranks of Marie Curie and Maria Goeppert-Mayer.

Laser scientists win Nobel physics prize for tools made of light Reuters - 44 minutes ago A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for ...

Laser scientists win 2018 Nobel Physics Prize Reuters - 2 hours ago Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers used for surgery as well as scientific study, the award-giving ...

Three scientists win Nobel Prize for their work in laser physics L.A. Times - 2 hours ago Three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics. The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences on Tuesday awarded ...

The Nobel Prize in physics goes to the first female laureate in 55 years Fastcompany Tech - 43 minutes ago Donna Strickland, Arthur Ashkin, and Gerard Mourou have been awarded the honor due to their “groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.” The Royal Swedish Academy ...