Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Royal Navy returns to the strike carrier business with first F-35B landing

Gizmag - 4 hours ago

The Royal Navy is back in the strike carrier business as the first two F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters touched down on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth on September 25. Under ...

Britain’s Fleet Air Arm Museum is an awesome show of sea air power - CNET

CNET - 14 hours ago

Celebrating over 100 years of naval air power, the stunning museum has loads of biplanes, iconic jets, and legendary supersonic aircraft. Here's the full tour

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer