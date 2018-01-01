Royal Navy returns to the strike carrier business with first F-35B landing

Royal Navy returns to the strike carrier business with first F-35B landingGizmag - 4 hours ago
The Royal Navy is back in the strike carrier business as the first two F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters touched down on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth on September 25. Under ...
Britain’s Fleet Air Arm Museum is an awesome show of sea air power - CNETCNET - 14 hours ago
Celebrating over 100 years of naval air power, the stunning museum has loads of biplanes, iconic jets, and legendary supersonic aircraft. Here's the full tour