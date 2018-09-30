California's new laws bolster security for connected devices

California's new laws bolster security for connected devicesEngadget - 16 hours ago
California just raised the baseline for security in the Internet of Things... to a degree. Governor Jerry Brown has signed very similar Assembly and Senate bills that require hardware ...
California introduces the nation's first Internet of Things security lawTechspot - Sat 29 Sep 18
Recently it was discovered that Roku and Samsung TVs could be hacked and wirelessly controlled in a jiffy, and there was also that brief phase where Amazon’s Alexa was letting off a creepy ...
California governor signs country's first IoT security law - CNETCNET Cutting Edge - Fri 28 Sep 18
The new Internet of Things law calls for "reasonable" security features.
California just became the first state with an Internet of Things cybersecurity lawThe Verge - Fri 28 Sep 18
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a cybersecurity law covering “smart” devices, making California the first state with such a law. The bill, SB-327, was introduced ...