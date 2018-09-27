Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Unprecedented study confirms massive scale of lowland Maya civilization

Phys.org - 2 hours ago

Tulane University researchers, documenting the discovery of dozens of ancient cities in northern Guatemala through the use of jungle-penetrating Lidar (light detection and ranging) technology, ...

Laser mapping shows the surprising complexity of the Maya civilization

ScienceNews - 20 hours ago

A large-scale lidar survey of Guatemalan forests reveals evidence of ancient, interconnected Maya cities.

Airborne laser survey reveals ancient Mayan city

Cosmos Magazine - 20 hours ago

Airborne survey reveals thousands of previously unseen Mayan structures.

Above and below the Maya forest

Science Now - 20 hours ago

Ancient lowland Maya complexity as revealed by airborne laser scanning of northern Guatemala

Science Now - 20 hours ago

Lowland Maya civilization flourished in the tropical region of the Yucatan peninsula and environs for more than 2500 years (~1000 BCE to 1500 CE). Known for its sophistication in writing, art, ...

Stunning 3D laser maps reveal the sprawling Mayan 'megalopolis' hidden in Guatemala

Daily Mail - 16 hours ago

Evidence from the exhaustive survey supports earlier suspicions that upwards of 11 million people lived in the Maya Lowlands from the year 650 to 800 CE.

How aerial lidar illuminated a Mayan megalopolis

TechCrunch - 18 hours ago

Archaeology may not be the most likely place to find the latest in technology — AI and robots are of dubious utility in the painstaking fieldwork involved — but lidar has proven transformative. ...

Laser-Carrying Airplanes Uncover Massive, Sprawling Maya Cities

Wired Science - 20 hours ago

Using lidar, archaeologists have mapped the previously unseen ruins of entire Maya cities, revealing new details of their complex civilizations.

