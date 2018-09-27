Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Slow (Thunder)Clap for New Giant Dinosaur Ledumahadi

Discover Magazine - 3 hours ago

They're among the most iconic of dinosaurs: the sauropods, long-necked, long-tailed herbivores that evolved into the largest land animals the planet has ever seen. They were essentially the ...

Ledumahadi mafube—South Africa's new jurassic giant

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

A new species of a giant dinosaur has been found in South Africa's Free State Province. The plant-eating dinosaur, named Ledumahadi mafube, weighed 12 tonnes and stood about four metres high ...

Meet the grandparent of the Brontosaurus

Cosmos Magazine - 4 hours ago

South African discovery reveals an ancestor of one of the world’s favourite dinos. Nick Carne reports.

New species of giant plant-eating dinosaur found in South Africa

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

The fossil was found around Clarens in South Africa's Free State Province and shows that the dinosaur was the largest land animal in the world when it lived around 200 million years ago, ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer