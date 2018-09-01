Manta rays have a special trick for filtering very tiny bits of food Newscientist - 4 hours ago Manta rays use a filter system to sieve food from the water, but the filter captures food particles so small they should pass through – and now we know how

Manta rays have an unusual mouth filter that resists clogging ScienceNews - 7 hours ago Manta rays filter feed differently than other ocean creatures.

Manta rays' food-capturing mechanism may hold key to better filtration systems Phys.org - 7 hours ago Manta rays strain their tiny food from mouthfuls of seawater in a novel way that could hold the key to better filtration in a variety of commercial applications, new research by Oregon State ...