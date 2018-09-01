Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Manta rays have a special trick for filtering very tiny bits of food

Newscientist - 4 hours ago

Manta rays use a filter system to sieve food from the water, but the filter captures food particles so small they should pass through – and now we know how

Manta rays have an unusual mouth filter that resists clogging

ScienceNews - 7 hours ago

Manta rays filter feed differently than other ocean creatures.

Manta rays' food-capturing mechanism may hold key to better filtration systems

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

Manta rays strain their tiny food from mouthfuls of seawater in a novel way that could hold the key to better filtration in a variety of commercial applications, new research by Oregon State ...

Unlike your vacuum, the manta ray never clogs — and it might inspire microplastic filters

ZME Science - 2 hours ago

No other animal has the same ability.

