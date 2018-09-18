Elephant Bird Vorombe Titan Was Biggest Bird Ever Discover Magazine - 15 hours ago There's Big Bird and then there's really big birds. The elephant birds of Madagascar, which went extinct about a thousand years ago, have long been counted among the largest birds ever to walk ...

Team names world's largest ever bird—Vorombe titan Phys.org - 17 hours ago After decades of conflicting evidence and numerous publications, scientists at international conservation charity ZSL's (Zoological Society of London) Institute of Zoology, have finally put ...

Scientists describe world’s largest bird on record — it used to weigh more than many dinosaurs ZME Science - 3 hours ago A newly describe elephant bird species takes the crown for world's largest bird ever.

World's largest ever bird was a 10-foot creature in Madagascar Daily Mail - 4 hours ago Named Vorombe titan - meaning 'big bird' in Greek and Malagasy - the flightless elephant bird was awarded the title by researchers from the Zoological Society of London.

This Was the World's Largest Bird. It Weighed as Much as a Dinosaur. Livescience - 16 hours ago The world's largest bird — a newly identified species of elephant bird — weighed as much as a dinosaur when it strutted around Madagascar more than 1,000 years ago, a new study finds.