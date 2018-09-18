Glyphosate linked to bee deaths Cosmos Magazine - 21 hours ago Research broadens concerns over the impact of the world’s most common weed-killer. Nick Carne report.

Common weed killer linked to bee deaths Phys.org - 21 hours ago The world's most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ingredient ... Common Weed Killer Linked to Bee Deaths, Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago

Common weed killer linked to bee deaths, ScienceDaily - 18 hours ago



Glyphosate disrupts honey bee gut bacteria CandEN - 2 hours ago Weed killer’s microbiome effects could contribute to honey bee decline, researchers say

Honeybees are being killed by the world's most popular weedkiller Roundup Daily Mail - 4 hours ago The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosphate which causes bees to lose some of the beneficial bacteria in their guts, according to scientists from the University of Texas at Austin. ...