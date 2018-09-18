Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Glyphosate linked to bee deaths

Cosmos Magazine - 21 hours ago

Research broadens concerns over the impact of the world’s most common weed-killer. Nick Carne report.

Common weed killer linked to bee deaths

Phys.org - 21 hours ago

The world's most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ingredient ...

Common Weed Killer Linked to Bee Deaths, Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago
Common weed killer linked to bee deaths, ScienceDaily - 18 hours ago

Glyphosate disrupts honey bee gut bacteria

CandEN - 2 hours ago

Weed killer’s microbiome effects could contribute to honey bee decline, researchers say

Honeybees are being killed by the world's most popular weedkiller Roundup

Daily Mail - 4 hours ago

The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosphate which causes bees to lose some of the beneficial bacteria in their guts, according to scientists from the University of Texas at Austin. ...

Common weed killer glyphosate, used in Roundup, linked to bee deaths

Science Blog - 21 hours ago

The world&#8217;s most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer