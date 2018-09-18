Glyphosate linked to bee deaths

Glyphosate linked to bee deathsCosmos Magazine - 21 hours ago
Research broadens concerns over the impact of the world’s most common weed-killer. Nick Carne report.
The world's most widely used weed killer may also be indirectly killing bees. New research from The University of Texas at Austin shows that honey bees exposed to glyphosate, the active ingredient ...Common Weed Killer Linked to Bee Deaths, Laboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago
Weed killer’s microbiome effects could contribute to honey bee decline, researchers say
The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosphate which causes bees to lose some of the beneficial bacteria in their guts, according to scientists from the University of Texas at Austin. ...
