Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Tiger population nearly doubles in Nepal

Phys.org - 4 hours ago

Nepal's wild tiger population has nearly doubled over the last nine years, officials said Monday, in a victory for the impoverished country's drive to save the endangered big cats.

Tiger population nearly doubles in Nepal

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

Conservationists and wildlife experts used more than 4,000 cameras and around 600 elephants, trawling a 2,700-kilometre (1,700-mile) route across Nepal's southern planes where the big cats ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer