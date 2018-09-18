A wearable antenna may just be a spray away Cosmos Magazine - 2 hours ago US engineers believe a material called MXene could unlock the potential of smart, connected technology. Nick Carne reports.

Researchers Create “Spray-On” 2D Antennas IEEE Spectrum - Fri 21 Sep 18 The titanium carbide antennas are thinner, lighter, and more flexible than traditional metal antennas

Spray-on antennas could unlock potential of smart, connected technology Phys.org - Fri 21 Sep 18 The promise of wearables, functional fabrics, the Internet of Things, and their "next-generation" technological cohort seems tantalizingly within reach. But researchers in the field will tell ... Spray-on antennas could unlock potential of smart, connected technology, ScienceDaily - 19 hours ago

