Gaia detects a shake in the Milky Way Phys.org - 9 hours ago A team led by researchers from the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB, UB-IEEC) and the University of Groningen has found, through the analysis of Gaia data, ...

Milky Way Nearly Collided With Smaller Galaxy in Cosmic Fender Bender Discover Magazine - 23 hours ago Our Milky Way galaxy holds hundreds of billions of stars. Many of those suns were formed locally from clouds of gas — at the rate of handful every year —over billions of years. But our home ...

A tiny galaxy almost collided with the Milky Way and astronomers can see the effects Popular Science - 22 hours ago Space A galactic near-miss. Our galaxy’s history was a lot more turbulent than previously thought.

Milky Way nearly collided with a smaller galaxy in cosmic fender bender Astronomy.com - 22 hours ago In a contest between our galaxy and the Sagittarius dwarf, the winner is clear... unless you were an unlucky star.