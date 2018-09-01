Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Newly discovered planet could be Spock's home world, astronomers say

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Among the TV series Star Trek's many charms are its rich universe of characters and planets. Now, the Dharma Planet Survey, in a new study led by University of Florida (UF) astronomer Jian Ge ...

Real-life Vulcan found 16 light-years away: Planet orbits in star system home to Star Trek's Spock

Daily Mail - 31 minutes ago

In the sci-fi series Star Trek, beloved character Spock hails from a planet called Vulcan. And now, scientists have found its real-life analog. The new planet orbits the star 40 Eridani A. ...

Hey, Spock! Real-Life 'Planet Vulcan' Discovered

Livescience - 8 hours ago

"Star Trek's" planet Vulcan, ancestral home of Spock and his species, just became a little more real, thanks to a team of exoplanet scientists.

Hey, Spock! Real-Life 'Planet Vulcan' Orbits Sun Featured in 'Star Trek', SPACE.com - Tue 18 Sep 18

Exploring Strange New Worlds: “Star Trek” Planet Vulcan Found

Astrobiology Magazine - 4 hours ago

New planet could be Spock’s home world, astronomers say.

Planet Vulcan Found

SpaceDaily - 9 hours ago

Gainesville FL (SPX) Sep 19, 2018 Among the TV series Star Trek's many charms are its rich universe of characters and planets. Now, the Dharma Planet Survey, in a new study led by University ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer