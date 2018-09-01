Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Are wasps the bees knees? Scientists think they should be

BBC News - 11 hours ago

People dislike wasps but love bees despite both species providing similar ecological benefits says a new study.

Why do we love bees but hate wasps?

Phys.org - 12 hours ago

A lack of understanding of the important role of wasps in the ecosystem and economy is a fundamental reason why they are universally despised whereas bees are much loved, according to UCL-led ...

Wasps are being wiped out just as fast as bees but no one cares

Daily Mail - 1 hours ago

A lack of understanding about their vital role in the ecosystem is a fundamental reason why they are hated, according to international researchers led by University College London.

