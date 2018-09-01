Are wasps the bees knees? Scientists think they should be BBC News - 11 hours ago People dislike wasps but love bees despite both species providing similar ecological benefits says a new study.

Why do we love bees but hate wasps? Phys.org - 12 hours ago A lack of understanding of the important role of wasps in the ecosystem and economy is a fundamental reason why they are universally despised whereas bees are much loved, according to UCL-led ...