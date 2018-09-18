First particle tracks seen in prototype for international neutrino experiment Phys.org - Tue 18 Sep 18 The largest liquid-argon neutrino detector in the world has just recorded its first particle tracks, signaling the start of a new chapter in the story of the international Deep Underground Neutrino ... First particle tracks seen in prototype for international neutrino experiment, ScienceDaily - 21 hours ago



Hints of a fourth type of neutrino creates more confusion Cosmos Magazine - Mon 17 Sep 18 Anomalous experimental results hint at the possibility of a fourth kind of neutrino, but more data only makes the situation more confusing. Katie Mack explains.

This experiment will shoot ghostly particles through Earth, answer why we exist FOXNews - 11 hours ago The study of the subatomic world has revolutionized our understanding of the laws of the universe and given humanity unprecedented insights into deep questions. Historically, these questions ...

This Experiment Will Shoot Ghostly Particles Through Earth, Answer Why We Exist Livescience - Tue 18 Sep 18 An international group of physicists has announced that they have seen the first signals in a cube-shaped detector called ProtoDUNE.