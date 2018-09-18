Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
First particle tracks seen in prototype for international neutrino experiment

Phys.org - Tue 18 Sep 18

The largest liquid-argon neutrino detector in the world has just recorded its first particle tracks, signaling the start of a new chapter in the story of the international Deep Underground Neutrino ...

Hints of a fourth type of neutrino creates more confusion

Cosmos Magazine - Mon 17 Sep 18

Anomalous experimental results hint at the possibility of a fourth kind of neutrino, but more data only makes the situation more confusing. Katie Mack explains.

This experiment will shoot ghostly particles through Earth, answer why we exist

FOXNews - 11 hours ago

The study of the subatomic world has revolutionized our understanding of the laws of the universe and given humanity unprecedented insights into deep questions. Historically, these questions ...

