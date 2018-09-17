Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Earliest known animal was a half-billion-year-old underwater blob

Newscientist - 6 hours ago

The weird ‘Ediacaran’ fossils have stumped scientists for decades - now fat molecules found inside some of them confirm they are the most ancient animals we know

Earliest animal fossils are identified

BBC News - 7 hours ago

Scientists have identified the earliest known animal in the geological record.

Is this the oldest animal on Earth?

Cosmos Magazine - 8 hours ago

Fossil find pushes back the emergence of animals by millions of years. Andrew Masterson reports.

Fossilized Lipids Confirm Dickinsonia as One of the Earliest Animals

The Scientist - 8 hours ago

An analysis of organic material from 500-million-year-old fossils upholds the theory that the mysterious creatures were early forms of animal life.

Chemical clues to the earliest animal fossils

Science Now - 8 hours ago

Cholesterol traces suggest these mysterious fossils were animals, not fungi

ScienceNews - 8 hours ago

Traces of cholesterol still clinging to a group of enigmatic Ediacaran fossils suggests the weird critters were animals, not fungi or lichen.

Fat from 558 million years ago reveals earliest known animal

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and overseas have discovered molecules of fat in an ancient fossil to reveal the earliest confirmed animal in the geological record that ...

Fat from 558 million years ago reveals earliest known animal, ScienceDaily - 5 hours ago

Earth's oldest animals formed complex ecological communities

Phys.org - Mon 17 Sep 18

A new analysis is shedding light on the earth's first macroscopic animals: the 570-million-year-old, enigmatic Ediacara biota.

Earth's oldest animals formed complex ecological communities, ScienceDaily - Mon 17 Sep 18

Fat cells discovered in Russia prove the ancient fossil is the world's OLDEST known animal 

Daily Mail - 7 hours ago

Scientists from the Australian National University in Canberra have described the discovery of the fossil as the 'Holy Grail' of palaeontology.

Biomarker evidence that Dickinsonia were first animals

Chemistry World - 8 hours ago

Analysis places unusual ovular organism on multicellular branch of phylogenetic tree

Cholesterol’s molecular fossil identifies Earth’s oldest large animals﻿﻿

CandEN - 8 hours ago

Researchers use chemical analysis to solve one of paleontology’s big mysteries

Without Claws or Armor, 520-Million-Year-Old 'Naked' Critter Was Likely a Loner

Livescience - 13 hours ago

A 'naked,' wormlike creature that lived in the ocean 520 million years ago was so defenseless, it likely lived as a recluse, evading hungry predators by hiding in dark crevices or among clusters ...

558-million-year-old fat molecule reveals world's earliest animal

UPI - 6 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a fat molecule preserved in a 558-million-year-old fossil -- proof of the earliest animal.

Earth's first animals formed complex communities, study shows

UPI - Mon 17 Sep 18

New research suggests Earth's first macroscopic animals, the Ediacaran biota, formed complex communities.

