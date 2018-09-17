Tiny fossils reveal how shrinking was essential for successful evolutionPhys.org - 5 hours ago
A new study published today in Nature shows that getting smaller was a key factor contributing to the exceptional evolution of mammals over the last 200 million years.Tiny fossils reveal how shrinking was essential for successful evolution, ScienceDaily - 32 minutes ago
Shrinking helped early mammals to survive 200 million years agoDaily Mail - 3 hours ago
A team of UK and US scientists led by the University of Bristol has used computer models to take a look at what happened to the skeleton of our tiny mammal ancestors.
Mammals’ evolutionary success relied on our ancestors growing very tinyZME Science - 4 hours ago
Sometimes it pays to be the smallest fish in the pond.
Shrinking is a key evolutionary strategy for mammalsUPI - 32 minutes ago
Getting smaller has been an important evolutionary strategy for mammals, new research confirmed.
Tiny Fossils Reveal Shrinking Was Essential for EvolutionLaboratory Equipment - 2 hours ago
NewsA new study shows that getting smaller was a key factor contributing to the evolution of mammals over the last 200 million years. Contributed Author: University of BirminghamTopics: Archaeology