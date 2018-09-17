Ceres takes life an ice volcano at a time Phys.org - Mon 17 Sep 18 Every year throughout its 4.5-billion-year life, ice volcanoes on the dwarf planet Ceres generate enough material on average to fill a movie theater, according to a new study led by the University ... Ceres takes life an ice volcano at a time, SpaceDaily - 12 hours ago



Volcanoes of Mud Erupt From Giant Asteroid Ceres Discover Magazine - Mon 17 Sep 18 Nothing is normal on Ceres — least of all its mud volcanoes. In new research published in Nature Astronomy, a large team of astronomers has laid out a new view of the weirdest world in our ...

The ghosts of nearly two dozen icy volcanoes haunt dwarf planet Ceres ScienceNews - Mon 17 Sep 18 The slumped remains of 21 ice volcanoes suggest that the dwarf planet Ceres has been volcanically active for billions of years.

Ceres’ lonely ice volcano is only one of many Cosmos Magazine - Mon 17 Sep 18 New research is delving into the little know cryovolcanism of the outer solar system.

Ceres' vanishing volcanoes: Dwarf planet once had 22 'cryovolcanoes' Daily Mail - 9 hours ago Researchers at the University of Arizona used images from Nasa's Dawn Mission to spot the sites of 22 ancient volcanoes that have almost all disappeared.

Ice volcanoes have likely been erupting for billions of years on Ceres Ars Technica - 10 hours ago The one cryovolcano we can see now is joined by dozens of extinct ones.

Volcanoes on dwarf planet ooze ice instead of molten lava ZME Science - 12 hours ago Ceres just got a heck of a lot more interesting to researchers.

Icy volcanoes have erupted throughout the history of Ceres, but such continuous activity has not had the same extensive impact on the dwarf planet's surface as standard volcanism on Earth.



Volcanoes of mud erupt from dwarf planet Ceres Astronomy.com - Mon 17 Sep 18 The largest object in the asteroid belt is an active world unlike any other in the solar system.

Ice volcano activity on dwarf planet Ceres ScienceDaily - Mon 17 Sep 18 Ice volcanoes on the dwarf planet Ceres generate enough material to fill one movie theater each year, new calculations show.