Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Tiny moth from Asia spreading fast on Siberian elms in eastern North America

Phys.org - 7 hours ago

In 2010, moth collector James Vargo began finding numerous specimens of a hitherto unknown pygmy moth in his light traps on his property in Indiana, USA. When handed to Erik van Nieukerken, ...

Tiny moth from Asia spreading fast on Siberian elms in eastern North America, ScienceDaily - 2 minutes ago
Tiny moth from Asia spreading fast on Siberian elms in eastern North America, Eurekalert - 9 hours ago
Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer