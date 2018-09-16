Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ¼ hour

Uber Is Testing Out Its Own Traffic Estimates System

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

Image credit &#8211; TechCrunchWe’re sure that many have called for an Uber in which based on its location on the map, it seems like it could be pretty close, but for some reason it ends ...

Uber tests its own traffic estimates as it moves beyond cars

Engadget - 8 hours ago

Uber has used Google traffic data to estimate conditions in the past, but the company is now trying to go its own way. The ridesharing firm told TechCrunch that it&#039;s expanding ...

Uber fires up its own traffic estimates to fuel demand beyond cars

TechCrunch - 12 hours ago

If the whole map is red and it&#8217;s a short ride, maybe you&#8217;d prefer taking an Uber JUMP Bike instead of an UberX. Or at least if you do end up stuck bumper-to-bumper, the warning could ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer