Uber Is Testing Out Its Own Traffic Estimates System Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago Image credit – TechCrunchWe’re sure that many have called for an Uber in which based on its location on the map, it seems like it could be pretty close, but for some reason it ends ...

Uber tests its own traffic estimates as it moves beyond cars Engadget - 8 hours ago Uber has used Google traffic data to estimate conditions in the past, but the company is now trying to go its own way. The ridesharing firm told TechCrunch that it's expanding ...