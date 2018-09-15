BMW's future rides on the Vision iNext - Roadshow CNET - 7 hours ago The BMW Vision iNext concept suggests the Ultimate Driving Machine will experience some mission creep.

BMW unveils its vision for the 'iFuture' of luxury vehicles Engadget - 7 hours ago Our Demolition Man future is going to arrive just a bit sooner than we figured. Your next car may not be able to drive you to a local Taco Bell (since they all are in the Demolition ...

We got our first good look at BMW’s new electric iNext, on sale in 2021 Arstechnica - 7 hours ago The production crossover will be the first use of a new vehicle architecture.