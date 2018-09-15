FEMA will test mobile 'Presidential Alert' on September 20th Engadget - 4 hours ago Don't be surprised if your phone (and everybody else's) goes into a panic in the near future -- that's on purpose. FEMA and the FCC are conducting a national test of ...

FEMA will conduct a national emergency alert system test next week The Verge - 4 hours ago On September 20th, FEMA will conduct a test of its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which brings together two existing alert systems, the Emergency Alert System ...