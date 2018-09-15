Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
FEMA will test mobile 'Presidential Alert' on September 20th

Engadget - 4 hours ago

Don&#039;t be surprised if your phone (and everybody else&#039;s) goes into a panic in the near future -- that&#039;s on purpose. FEMA and the FCC are conducting a national test of ...

FEMA will conduct a national emergency alert system test next week

The Verge - 4 hours ago

On September 20th, FEMA will conduct a test of its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which brings together two existing alert systems, the Emergency Alert System ...

FEMA to send its first ‘Presidential Alert’ in emergency messaging system test

TechCrunch - 5 hours ago

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will this week test a new &#8220;presidential alert&#8221; system that will allow the president to send a message to every phone in the US. The alert ...

