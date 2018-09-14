TESS shares first science image in hunt to find new worldsPhys.org - Mon 17 Sep 18
NASA's newest planet hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), is now providing valuable data to help scientists discover and study exciting new exoplanets, or planets beyond ...TESS Shares First Science Image in Hunt to Find New Worlds, SpaceDaily - 12 hours ago
New Planet-Hunting Space Telescope is Already Finding New WorldsDiscover Magazine - Fri 14 Sep 18
In just six weeks of science observations, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has already found 50 possible new worlds for scientists to examine. TESS finds planets by watching ...
NASA's planet-hunting TESS spacecraft captures 'first light' imageEngadget - 4 hours ago
Back in May, one of the cameras on NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) snapped a two-second test exposure to make sure that it works. It was but a taste of what ...
NASA unveils first images from TESS probe's alien planet hunting questFOXNews - 10 hours ago
NASA has unveiled the first images from its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), its $337 million alien-planet hunting satellite and the results are nothing short of incredible.
NASA's new planet hunting satellite shares 'first light' photo of space - CNETCNET - Mon 17 Sep 18
Four cameras, billions of stars. The first image from NASA's TESS is stellar.
NASA shares stunning 'first light' image from new TESS spacecraftDaily Mail - Mon 17 Sep 18
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) snapped a photo using its four wide-field cameras on August 7, nearly four months after it blasted off from Cape Canaveral.
NASA’s TESS Shares First Science Image in Hunt to Find New WorldsAstrobiology Magazine - 5 hours ago
NASA’s newest planet hunter, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), is now providing valuable data to help scientists discover and study exciting new exoplanets.NASA's TESS shares first science image in hunt to find new worlds, ScienceDaily - Mon 17 Sep 18
NASA's TESS shares first science image in hunt to find new worlds, Eurekalert - Mon 17 Sep 18
TESS's first science image features the Southern SkyUPI - 10 hours ago
TESS has produced its 'first light' science image. The image, captured during its initial science orbit, features thousands of stars in the Southern Sky.
Exoplanet-hunting TESS returns first imagesoptics.org - 12 hours ago
'First light' for satellite telescope launched earlier this year as multi-camera payload captures view of the Large Magellanic Cloud.
TESS begins the hunt for rocky worldsAstronomy.com - Fri 14 Sep 18
NASA’s newest planet-hunting spacecraft finds 50 candidate worlds during first survey