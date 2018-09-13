Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Scarred bird bones reveal early settlement on Madagascar

Science Now - 5 hours ago

Who killed the largest birds that ever lived?

BBC News - 16 hours ago

Scientists are a step closer to explaining a 10,000-year-old crime mystery on the island of Madagascar.

We may have reached Madagascar 6000 years earlier than once thought

Newscientist - 18 hours ago

Cut marks on giant bird bones suggest humans reached Madagascar 10,000 years ago and may have coexisted with the island’s now extinct megafauna for millennia

Ancient bird bones redate human activity in Madagascar by 6,000 years

Phys.org - Wed 12 Sep 18

Analysis of bones, from what was once the world's largest bird, has revealed that humans arrived on the tropical island of Madagascar more than 6,000 years earlier than previously thought—according ...

Ancient bird bones redate human activity in Madagascar by 6,000 years, ScienceDaily - Wed 12 Sep 18
Ancient bird bones redate human activity in Madagascar by 6,000 years, Eurekalert - Wed 12 Sep 18

Claim for early humans in Madagascar disputed

Cosmos Magazine - Wed 12 Sep 18

Butchered elephant bird bones suggest humans reached the island 6000 years earlier than thought, but not everyone is convinced. Dyani Lewis reports.

Humans arrived on Madagascar 6,000 years earlier than previously thought — so then what killed the elephant bird?

ZME Science - 4 hours ago

The story of the elephant bird's extinction just got a lot more interesting.

Elephant bird mystery solved? Discovery may explain demise of world's largest-ever birds

FOXNews - 6 hours ago

Analysis of bones from now-extinct elephant birds could shed new light on the fate of the giant birds.

What Happened to the Largest Birds That Ever Lived?

Livescience - 9 hours ago

Humans left their mark.

Slash marks on elephant bird reveals humans sailed to Madagascar more than 10,000 years ago

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

Scientists led by London-based international conservation charity ZSL found cut marks and depression fractures consistent with hunting and butchery by prehistoric humans.

Researchers move up human arrival in Madagascar by 6,000 years

UPI - 6 hours ago

Based on an analysis of elephant birds' bones, scientists believe humans arrived on the tropical island of Madagascar more than 6,000 years earlier than thought.

Humans reached Madagascar 6,000 years earlier than previously thought

Mongabay.com - 21 hours ago

New research suggests humans reached Madagascar far earlier than previously thought. The study, published today in the journal Science Advances, is based on analysis of giant elephant bird bones ...

