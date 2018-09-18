New innovation improves the diagnosis of dizziness

Medical Xpress - 4 hours ago

Half of over-65s suffer from dizziness and problems with balance. But some tests to identify the causes of such problems are painful and can risk hearing damage. Now, researchers from Chalmers ...

