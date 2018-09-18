Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

New innovation improves the diagnosis of dizziness

Medical Xpress - 4 hours ago

Half of over-65s suffer from dizziness and problems with balance. But some tests to identify the causes of such problems are painful and can risk hearing damage. Now, researchers from Chalmers ...

New innovation improves the diagnosis of dizziness, Science Blog - 4 hours ago
New innovation improves the diagnosis of dizziness, ScienceDaily - 4 hours ago
New innovation improves the diagnosis of dizziness, Eurekalert - 12 hours ago

New Innovation Improves Diagnosis of Dizziness

Laboratory Equipment - 4 hours ago

NewsResearchers have developed a new testing device using bone conduction technology, that offers significant advantages over the current tests.Contributed Author:&nbsp;Chalmers University of ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer