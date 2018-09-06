Massive gas jets seen streaming from early universe galaxy Cosmos Magazine - 7 hours ago Scientists study star formation in a young and rambunctious system. Ben Lewis reports.

Powerful Winds Save Ancient Starburst Galaxy from Burning Out Discover Magazine - 9 hours ago The years following the Big Bang were undoubtedly an exciting time in our cosmological history, with galaxies birthing hundreds or even thousands of hot new stars each year. But despite rapid ... Powerful winds save ancient starburst galaxy from burning out, Astronomy.com - 10 hours ago



Galactic 'wind' stifling star formation is most distant yet seen Phys.org - 11 hours ago For the first time, a powerful "wind" of molecules has been detected in a galaxy located 12 billion light-years away. Probing a time when the universe was less than 10 percent of its current ... Galactic 'wind' stifling star formation is most distant yet seen, ScienceDaily - 10 hours ago



Scientists Spot Ancient, Ultra-Fast Wind from the Early Universe SPACE.com - 6 hours ago Galaxies use powerful winds to save themselves from early deaths. And researchers just spotted one from just a billion years after the Big Bang. Scientists Spot Ancient, Ultra-Fast Wind from The Early Universe, Livescience - 10 hours ago



Galactic 'wind' that stops early galaxies blowing themselves apart is observed for the first time Daily Mail - 11 hours ago University of Texas at Austin astronomer Justin Spilker made the finding by looking at the universe when it was less than ten percent of its current age.