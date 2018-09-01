UK physicist donates $3 million prize to boost diversity

UK physicist donates $3 million prize to boost diversityPhys.org - 6 hours ago
One of Britain's leading astrophysicists is donating her $3 million purse from a major science prize to encourage diversity in physics.
Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered pulsars – bright, spinning neutron stars – in 1967. Now, she has been awarded the $3 million Breakthrough Prize for that work
One of the UK's leading female scientists donates her £2.3m science prize to help more women, ethnic minority and refugee students to become physics researchers.
The money is being handed to London's Institute of Physics to establish research studentships for people from under-represented groups.
British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell will receive a $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, for her 1967 discovery of the fast-spinning stellar corpses known as ...
The astronomer was famously excluded from the 1974 Nobel Prize in Physics.
"It's increasingly recognised that the more diverse a group is, the more robust, the more flexible and more successful a group is" Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, discoverer of the first ...