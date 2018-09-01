Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

UK physicist donates $3 million prize to boost diversity

Phys.org - 6 hours ago

One of Britain's leading astrophysicists is donating her $3 million purse from a major science prize to encourage diversity in physics.

Jocelyn Bell Burnell wins $3m Breakthrough prize for pulsars discovery

Newscientist - 16 hours ago

Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered pulsars – bright, spinning neutron stars – in 1967. Now, she has been awarded the $3 million Breakthrough Prize for that work

Scholarship to counter 'unconscious bias' in physics

BBC News - 17 hours ago

One of the UK's leading female scientists donates her £2.3m science prize to help more women, ethnic minority and refugee students to become physics researchers.

Physicist donates £2.3 million prize to boost diversity...

Daily Mail - 3 hours ago

The money is being handed to London's Institute of Physics to establish research studentships for people from under-represented groups.

Pulsar Discoverer Jocelyn Bell Burnell Wins $3 Million Breakthrough Prize

SPACE.com - 10 hours ago

British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell will receive a $3 million Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, for her 1967 discovery of the fast-spinning stellar corpses known as ...

Jocelyn Bell Burnell wins $3 million prize for discovering pulsars

Ars Technica - 16 hours ago

The astronomer was famously excluded from the 1974 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Prof Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell

Sciencebase Blog - 12 hours ago

"It's increasingly recognised that the more diverse a group is, the more robust, the more flexible and more successful a group is" Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, discoverer of the first ...

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer