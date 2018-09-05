Volvo reveals stunning electric robo-taxi ZME Science - 40 minutes ago Volvo aims to have 33% of its cars be electric and driverless by 2025 -- an incredibly ambitious target.

Volvo's 360c concept lays the foundation for the autonomous car of tomorrow Techspot - 2 hours ago Volvo’s 360c concept car perfectly epitomizes this idea, harnessing today’s unproductive travel time in a variety of ways. Specifically, Volvo presents four use cases for its 360c concept.

Volvo releases fully autonomous 360c concept car that transforms into a bed, office and robo-taxi Daily Mail - 3 hours ago The Swedish carmaker unveiled Wednesday its latest concept car, dubbed the 360c, that's an all-electric, autonomous vehicle meant to make traveling and commuting a more pleasant experience. ...

Volvo 360c Autonomous Concept Redefines Motoring Ubergizmo - 5 hours ago If you’re someone who doesn’t particularly like sitting in a car for long periods of time, Volvo’s latest concept will be very appealing to you. The Swedish car manufacturer ...

The Volvo 360c concept is an office-bed-living room mashup to disrupt domestic air travel TechCrunch - 6 hours ago Volvo unveiled Wednesday its vision for future travel. And it’s an electric autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or other traditional means of control that would serve multiple ...

Volvo’s 360c concept car is a fully autonomous bedroom on wheels The Verge - 9 hours ago “In our striving for efficiency, have we lost empathy for the traveler?” These words, from Volvo’s launch video for its new 360c fully autonomous concept car, hit home with ...

Volvo's autonomous concept car is about more than commuting Engadget - 10 hours ago Autonomous vehicles are supposed to make our daily commutes more pleasant and potentially quicker. But Volvo wants to take that idea a step further with its 360c concept vehicle. Unveiled ...