Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

We’ve discovered a shark that eats plants as a side dish to shellfish

Newscientist - 12 hours ago

The bonnethead shark nibbles on seagrass as it catches shellfish - now we know it extracts nutrients from the greens in its diet

'Carnivore' sharks have a stomach for greens: study

Phys.org - 13 hours ago

The bonnethead shark, a small member of the hammerhead family, was long thought to be a strict carnivore that would occasionally ingest greens purely by accident.

These First-Known Omnivore Sharks Eat Seagrass

Discover Magazine - 22 hours ago

Sharks are infamous meat-eaters. The ocean’s buffet of fish, crabs, mussels, shrimp and krill fill the legendary predators’ stomachs and give them sustenance. Now researchers have discovered ...

'Vegetarian' shark discovery: First omnivorous species of sea predator stuns scientists

FOXNews - 4 hours ago

Surprised scientists have identified the seagrass-munching bonnethead as the first omnivorous shark species.

Seal steak with a side of seagrass: Scientists discover the world's first known omnivorous shark

Daily Mail - 9 hours ago

The bonnethead shark, a smaller relative of the hammerhead, has been found to digest vast amounts of seagrass as well as meat by scientists at the University of California, Irvine. (Stock) ...

Meet the bonnethead, the world's first omnivorous shark - CNET

CNET - 16 hours ago

The bonnethead shark is the first omnivore of its kind, incorporating plant in its diet.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer