We’ve discovered a shark that eats plants as a side dish to shellfish Newscientist - 12 hours ago The bonnethead shark nibbles on seagrass as it catches shellfish - now we know it extracts nutrients from the greens in its diet

'Carnivore' sharks have a stomach for greens: study Phys.org - 13 hours ago The bonnethead shark, a small member of the hammerhead family, was long thought to be a strict carnivore that would occasionally ingest greens purely by accident.

These First-Known Omnivore Sharks Eat Seagrass Discover Magazine - 22 hours ago Sharks are infamous meat-eaters. The ocean’s buffet of fish, crabs, mussels, shrimp and krill fill the legendary predators’ stomachs and give them sustenance. Now researchers have discovered ...

'Vegetarian' shark discovery: First omnivorous species of sea predator stuns scientists FOXNews - 4 hours ago Surprised scientists have identified the seagrass-munching bonnethead as the first omnivorous shark species.

Seal steak with a side of seagrass: Scientists discover the world's first known omnivorous shark Daily Mail - 9 hours ago The bonnethead shark, a smaller relative of the hammerhead, has been found to digest vast amounts of seagrass as well as meat by scientists at the University of California, Irvine. (Stock) ...