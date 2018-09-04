We’ve discovered a shark that eats plants as a side dish to shellfish

We’ve discovered a shark that eats plants as a side dish to shellfishNewscientist - 12 hours ago
The bonnethead shark, a small member of the hammerhead family, was long thought to be a strict carnivore that would occasionally ingest greens purely by accident.
Sharks are infamous meat-eaters. The ocean’s buffet of fish, crabs, mussels, shrimp and krill fill the legendary predators’ stomachs and give them sustenance. Now researchers have discovered ...
