Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in ½ hour

Telescope maps cosmic rays in Magellanic clouds

Phys.org - 3 hours ago

A radio telescope in outback Western Australia has been used to observe radiation from cosmic rays in two neighbouring galaxies, showing areas of star formation and echoes of past supernovae.

Telescope maps cosmic rays in large and small magellanic clouds, Eurekalert - 3 hours ago

Ancient cosmic rays mapped in close galactic neighbours

Cosmos Magazine - 3 hours ago

Australian-led team estimates star formation rate in Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. Alan Duffy reports.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer