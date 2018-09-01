Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Follow us with Twitter - Facebook - RSS feed - Bookmark
Next update in hours

Fire destroys priceless artefacts at Brazil’s National Museum

Newscientist - 3 hours ago

Brazil's National Museum has been consumed by fire, along with 20 million scientific artefacts

Brazil's 200-year-old national museum hit by huge fire

BBC News - 4 hours ago

The National Museum of Brazil, home to some 20m items spanning centuries, is devastated.

Firefighters try to save relics as fire engulfs Rio museum

Phys.org - 8 hours ago

A huge fire engulfed Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, lighting up the night sky with towering flames as firefighters and museum workers raced to save historical relics ...

20 million historical artifacts destroyed in Brazil National Museum fire - CNET

CNET - 11 hours ago

Brazil's oldest human fossil, an expansive ancient Egyptian collection and a 5.5-ton meteorite were housed within Rio's Museu Nacional.

Copyright © 2009-2018 Science X
Suggest source About Privacy Policy Disclaimer