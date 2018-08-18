Printing with sound: Researchers use acoustic forces to print droplets that couldn't be printed before

Printing with sound: Researchers use acoustic forces to print droplets that couldn't be printed beforeTechXplore - 3 hours ago
Harvard University researchers have developed a new printing method that uses sound waves to generate droplets from liquids with an unprecedented range of composition and viscosity. This technique ...
Researchers have developed a new printing technology that uses sound waves to control the size of liquid droplets independent of fluid viscosity. This approach could greatly broaden the types ...