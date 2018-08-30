Automatically selected top science news story of the day ( ? )
Life-size Bugatti Chiron made from a million Legos ... and it actually drives

Gizmag - 11 hours ago

A bit too late to order a coveted Bugatti Chiron? More of a do-it-yourselfer? Why not make one from Lego Technic parts? That's what Lego has done, building a full-sized, functioning Chiron ...

LEGO Builds A Life-Size And Drivable Bugatti Chiron

Ubergizmo - 4 hours ago

While LEGO sets can be bought based around a certain theme, like the Death Star, or the home from The Simpsons, and so on, part of the fun is taking all the bricks of different shapes and sizes ...

This driveable Bugatti Chiron is made out of 1 million Lego blocks

Engadget - 7 hours ago

Lego&#039;s Bugatti Chiron Technic kit is a stylish recreation of the sports car at ⅛ scale. But what about making one at 1:1 scale? The wholesome toy company teamed up with the automaker ...

Lego built a drivable Bugatti Chiron with over 1 million pieces

The Verge - 11 hours ago

Bugatti is known for assembling super fast, mind-bogglingly expensive cars by hand. Of course, even if you have the cash, they’re rare enough that you’d probably be better off ...

Bugatti Chiron made with a million LEGO bricks and 2,300 toy motors with a top speed of 18mph

Daily Mail - 11 hours ago

The life-size replica of the world's fastest car includes working head and tail lights, dashboard, seats, doors that open and close, a lavishly detailed interior all made from LEGO. ...

Lego Group built a full-size, driveable Bugatti Chiron – just because it could

Techradar - 11 hours ago

The car is made from over a million pieces of Lego Technic, and can accelerate to over 20kmh.

