Life-size Bugatti Chiron made from a million Legos ... and it actually drives

A bit too late to order a coveted Bugatti Chiron? More of a do-it-yourselfer? Why not make one from Lego Technic parts? That's what Lego has done, building a full-sized, functioning Chiron ...
While LEGO sets can be bought based around a certain theme, like the Death Star, or the home from The Simpsons, and so on, part of the fun is taking all the bricks of different shapes and sizes ...
Lego's Bugatti Chiron Technic kit is a stylish recreation of the sports car at ⅛ scale. But what about making one at 1:1 scale? The wholesome toy company teamed up with the automaker ...
Bugatti is known for assembling super fast, mind-bogglingly expensive cars by hand. Of course, even if you have the cash, they’re rare enough that you’d probably be better off ...
The life-size replica of the world's fastest car includes working head and tail lights, dashboard, seats, doors that open and close, a lavishly detailed interior all made from LEGO. ...
The car is made from over a million pieces of Lego Technic, and can accelerate to over 20kmh.